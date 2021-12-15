Fans of 'FBI' Are Bracing Themselves for the Death of Assistant Director Rina Trenholm

Fans of 'FBI' Are Bracing Themselves for the Death of Assistant Director Rina TrenholmBy Jennifer Tisdale
Dec. 14 2021, Published 9:00 p.m. ET
As FBI reaches its 2021 fall finale, there are a few loose ends to tie up before they take their winter break — one of them being the fact that Assistant Director Rina Trenholm (Kathleen Munroe) was shot in the previous episode, and it did not look good. Kathleen has yet to be bumped up to main cast status, and has only been on the show since 2020. Fans are worried this shooting might mean she's being written off the show. Does Rina die in FBI, or do we get some more time with her?
Does Rina die in 'FBI'?
Unfortunately, we don't know if Rina survives, but we take comfort in the fact that she makes it to the hospital. However, CBS didn't exactly put our minds at ease when they described Rina as being "critically wounded," and went on to say that "the team makes the chilling discovery that a vengeful Vargas (David Zayas) orchestrated the shooting from behind bars and continues to target the rest of their team and their loved ones." If Vargas can reach them while he's in prison, there's virtually nowhere to hide.
Antonio Vargas, leader of the Durango Cartel, is quite possibly the most dangerous criminal the FBI team has had to face. There's no telling what he's capable of — a fact we're reminded of again when another team member gets shot. In the promo for the fall finale, the first thing we see is Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) getting shot, then falling to the ground. How do you stop someone if they've already been caught and they're still making you a target?
Could Kathleen Munroe be leaving 'FBI'?
Again, Kathleen is still a recurring cast member, so the next logical step is to bump her up to the main cast. Some fans even think Rina is secretly working for Vargas, which would make her an excellent addition to the show on a more permanent basis.
According to IMDb, it doesn't look like Kathleen has any other acting work in production that could take away her time. FBI is the most recent bullet (sorry for the pun!) on her resume. However, she does have some other projects in development that could lead to something else.
In an op-ed she wrote for the Toronto Star in Feb. 2021, Kathleen talked about the fact that queer people telling queer stories in Hollywood is "long overdue." Kathleen is queer and revealed that she's entering the world of queer cinema as a new filmmaker. Using her time to focus more on those projects could potentially take her away from FBI.
Kathleen also shared her frustrations with authentic lesbian experiences being used as tropes in films made by straight people. She referenced a 2004 paper written by Dr. Cheryl Nicholas on the "eye-gaze," which was used as "identity recognition ... within the gay and lesbian culture."
"For centuries, the sustained glance is what allowed queer people to out themselves to fellow queer people," Kathleen wrote. "It was vital and nuanced and now: it’s a punchline."
Kathleen speaks on these issues, and her desire to change them, with such passion. It's easy to understand why she might move in that direction, and put her energy into that kind work. Whether that work takes her away from FBI, we can't say for sure. What we do know is that we desperately want Rina to pull through.
FBI's fall finale airs Tuesday Dec. 14 at 8:00 p.m. EST on CBS.