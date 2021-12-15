Fans of 'FBI' Are Bracing Themselves for the Death of Assistant Director Rina Trenholm

Kathleen also shared her frustrations with authentic lesbian experiences being used as tropes in films made by straight people. She referenced a 2004 paper written by Dr. Cheryl Nicholas on the "eye-gaze," which was used as "identity recognition ... within the gay and lesbian culture."

"For centuries, the sustained glance is what allowed queer people to out themselves to fellow queer people," Kathleen wrote. "It was vital and nuanced and now: it’s a punchline."