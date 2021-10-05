'FBI' Star Jeremy Sisto Says Jubal and Rina's Season 4 Relationship Feels "Pretty Important" (EXCLUSIVE)

The writers of the CBS procedural drama FBI know how to leave fans on the edge of their seats for the entirety of an episode. During Season 4's episode, "Hacktivist," Jubal Valentine's work and personal life intertwined when his son — who is currently battling cancer — was left vulnerable after a hacker knocked out all of the power at several children's hospitals in New York.

Luckily, the FBI agent's boy was able to undergo surgery after the perp was apprehended. But what will happen to Jubal's son as the season progresses? Actor Jeremy Sisto spoke exclusively with Distractify about Jubal's personal life in Season 4, including the character's relationship with the new Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Field Office, Rina Trenholm (Kathleen Munroe).

Aside from teasing upcoming Season 4 storylines involving Jubal's son, Jeremy also opened up about the character's new showmance with his superior, Rina.

"It will come to some kind of closure, they've invested in this storyline enough, it's going to have some kind of closure, for sure," he continued, adding, "I mean, as an actor, you kind of hope for the most interesting choice."

"I am not in the writer's room, so I will be taken along for the ride just as the viewers will," Jeremy told Distractify.

Not only is Jubal's work stressful, but the FBI Special Agent in Charge is also facing personal struggles at home. In Season 3, Jubal's son was shockingly diagnosed with cancer. So, is the prognosis looking good for Tyler Valentine (Caleb Reese Paul)?

Jeremy Sisto talks about Jubal and Rina's relationship in Season 4 of 'FBI.'

Fans of the CBS series know that Jubal not only battles real-life criminals, but personal demons as well. The FBI agent — who struggles with alcohol addiction — told us that Jubal's relationship with Rina does feel "pretty important" to him. "Probably what's more uncertain is how he's going to be in a relationship and be emotionally invested in someone, probably for the first time since he's been sober, [and how it] is going to affect his state of mind," the CBS actor explained.

He continued, "You know when somebody gets sober, it's always advised to not get in a relationship too fast. So, in my mind, this is his first real relationship since then, so it'll be interesting to see where that relationship goes." Though Jubal is not caught in a love triangle (like some fans had hoped), his colleague and good friend Isobel (Alana De La Garza) has a bit of tension with her new boss.

Source: CBS