We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
why-is-maggie-leaving-fbi-1583937712599.jpg
Source: Getty

Missy Peregrym and Husband Tom Oakley Are About to Welcome Their First Baby

By

Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) charmed FBI fans with her emotional intelligence, insightful approach, and inquisitive nature. From saving the life of a falsely accused adolescent – whose white supremacist beliefs misled the justice system – to excavating new information about a congresswoman's dirty past, there's nothing the police investigator hasn't achieved in the past two seasons. So, why is Maggie leaving the FBI? What's behind the decision? 

Maggie is leaving 'FBI' for a new opportunity.

As the episode titled "Broken Promises" reveals, the charismatic officer was hesitant to bid farewell to her fantastic team, struggling to cut ties with OA (Zeeko Zaki), Kristen (Ebonee Noel), and Jubal (Jeremy Sisto). However, she received a promotion simply too good to pass up. She eventually decided to take a big leap and start life anew elsewhere. 