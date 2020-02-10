Where's Doug Matthews From 'McMillion$'? What the FBI Agent Is up to Today

Fans were riveted by charming, slightly goofy FBI Agent Doug Matthews as soon as he appeared on screen. As he recalls, Doug had been assigned to a sleep FBI office in Jacksonville, Florida, where he was spending the majority of his time investigating white collar crimes in the health care industry.

One day, he came across a tip about the McDonald's game being rigged and after doing some more digging, he soon took the case to Assistant US Attorney Mark Devereaux. Once they examined the evidence and realized that game winners were related (statistically, it would have been more likely for these people to be struck by lightning), the FBI launched a formal investigation.