Where's Doug Matthews From 'McMillion$'? What the FBI Agent Is up to Today

If you've been following HBO's docuseries, McMillion$, you know that the story is juicier than a Big Mac. For those who don't recall the scandal from the late 90s and early 2000s, the series takes a look at the FBI investigation into the McDonald's Monopoly marketing scheme and the elaborate network of individuals both inside and outside the company that worked together to rig the game.

The scheme, which went on for years, defrauded McDonald's out of more than $24 million, until an anonymous tip to the FBI finally helped bring it down. But the entire investigation may have never gotten off the ground had it not been for one eager, young and slightly bored agent who noticed a sticky note on his boss' desk that simply read: "McDonald's Monopoly Fraud?"