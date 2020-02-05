We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
michael-hoover-mcmillions-1580860653240.png
Source: HBO

Meet Michael Hoover, One of the 'McMillion$'s Million-Dollar "Winners"

No one does a gripping documentary quite like HBO. Whether it’s exposing cults, grifts, or real estate moguls who’re also secretly serial killers, the network’s documentaries have only gotten better with time. 

Most recently, HBO released the first episode of its new supersized documentary: McMillion$.  The six-part docuseries follows the infamous McDonald's Monopoly fraud scandal that was uncovered in the mid-2000s.

According to the six-part documentary's official description, McMillion$ chronicles "the stranger-than-fiction true story of how $24 million dollars was stolen from the McDonald's Monopoly game of the 1990s, the mystery mastermind behind the scam, and the intrepid FBI agents on his trail."

The first episode introduces audiences to Michael Hoover, a Florida man who was caught by the FBI during the sting operation. 