Real-Life Hamburglar? 'McMillion$' Shines a Light on the Man at the Center of the Monopoly Scam

HBO's newest foray into true crime is McMillion$, which shines a light on the shady truth behind those Monopoly games we all grew up with on our McDonald's meals.

According to the six-part documentary's official description, McMillion$ chronicles "the stranger-than-fiction true story of how $24 million dollars was stolen from the McDonald's Monopoly game of the 1990s, the mystery mastermind behind the scam, and the intrepid FBI agents on his trail."