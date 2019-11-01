We're Loving It! McDonald's Is Bringing Back Retro Happy Meals Toys for Their 40th Anniversary

There was no better treat as a kid then when your parents took you to McDonald's and let you get a Happy Meal. We all remember opening the signature red box and finding that little toy tucked away inside. You might even still have some of your favorites somewhere back home. The fast food giant is making moves to help you rekindle those feelings.

In honor of McDonald's Happy Meals' 40th anniversary, for just five days, you'll be able to get your hands on 17 of the classic toys that you grew up with. Here's how to grab your favorite before supplies run out.

What toys are coming back for the McDonald's Happy Meals' 40th anniversary? McDonald's will be putting 17 throwback toys in their Happy Meals for the anniversary and things are going to get real nostalgic. The earliest toys range from all the way back in 1988 to as recent as 2013.

The full list includes 1988's Cowboy McNugget, Fireman McNugget, and Mail Carrier McNugget, 1989's Hamburger Changeable, 1990's Grimace, 1991's Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable, 1993's McDonald's Hot Wheels Thunderbird, 1995's Hamburglar, 1995's Power Rangers, 1996's Space Jam Bugs Bunny, 1997's Patti the Platypus Beanie Baby, 1997's 101 Dalmatians, 1998's Tamagotchi, 1998's My Little Pony, 1999's Furby, 2002's Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey, and 2013's Hello Kitty.

Source: FACEBOOK

How do you get your hands on these retro toys? In true Happy Meal fashion, you won't be able to pick which toy you'll get, which is part of the fun. The throwback toys will be placed inside of Surprise Happy Meals.

But you're going to want to hustle on this one. The toys are only back for a limited time and only while supplies last. They will be distributed Thursday, Nov. 7 through Monday, Nov. 11. In that short time, they'll be available at participating restaurants in over than 90 countries to show the global impact of the Happy Meal on kids around the world.

“Since the Happy Meal was introduced on the menu, it quickly became synonymous with our brand,” said Steve Easterbrook, McDonald’s CEO. “Today, this iconic red box creates lasting memories for billions of families annually across the world.”

Source: FACEBOOK

The Happy Meal first launched in June 1979 and, since then, has expanded to more than 38,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries around the world. Year after year, McDonald's has managed to sell more and more Happy Meals. Back in 2011, it was reported that they sold 630,000 Happy Meals per day, but, in 2016, the number was estimated to be closer to 3.2 million.