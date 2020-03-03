We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
screen-shot-2020-03-02-at-42639-pm-1583195530046.png
Source: twitter

McDonald's Teases Szechuan Sauce's Return with a 'Rick and Morty' Tie In

Whether or not it actually takes Rick nine seasons to get some Szechuan Sauce remains to be seen, but the rest of us have had a few opportunities over the years to get our hands on it. And it looks like we might be getting another opportunity. Or at least some of us are. 

McDonald's posted an image to Facebook on March 1 of a hand coming out of a green portal, dipping a McNugget into a brown sauce. It was simply captioned, "Coming soon, the best sauce in the universe." And it immediately threw the internet into a frenzy. But is McDonald's Szechuan Sauce actually coming back in 2020?