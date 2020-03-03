McDonald's Teases Szechuan Sauce's Return with a 'Rick and Morty' Tie In

In order for the Szechuan Sauce to come back to the U.S. or other places around the world, McDonald's would have to determine if it's worth the risk. The last two times they tried bringing it back to the U.S. for one day, it didn't go over too well.

In Oct. 2017, a very limited batch was released in select locations throughout the country, resulting in Rick and Morty fans traveling across state lines to get in line for hours...only to be told that there was nothing left for them.