‘FBI’ Fans Rejoice: The Series and All of Its Episodes Are Coming to Paramount Plus

Watching all of your favorite shows in one, easy to navigate software solution is definitely easier to do now than it's ever been, but that doesn't mean there aren't some sticking points here and there to ruin your binge-watching experience.

Some FBI fans signed up for Paramount Plus and wanted to know if all of the show's episodes are on the platform. We have good news for them!

For instance, some streaming companies will only air certain episodes at specific times. Other services only have specific seasons of a show, with folks left twiddling their thumbs and watching other series in the interim (or torrenting them) until they become available.

Is 'FBI' on Paramount Plus?

ViacomCBS' own streaming service, Paramount Plus, combined with Showtime, has managed to secure a whopping 42 million global subscribers. Many of those subscribers are due to the new platform quickly bolstering its offerings with a slew of popular series and movies. However, due to the Viacom/CBS merger, the content that ultimately gets selected for Paramount Plus isn't always what you'd expect (unlike it might be with other services such as Disney Plus).

Article continues below advertisement

Source: YouTube

That's mainly because the Mouse seemingly rules things with an iron fist. For the most part, if Disney owns it, then it's headed to their streaming platform. Obviously, Marvel's Netflix properties complicate the matter somewhat, and there are even reports of a Season 4 of Daredevil reportedly being developed for Disney, with no word of what's happening to Seasons 1-3. This means that separate seasons of the show can exist on separate streaming platforms, and FBI initially experienced a similar fate.

Article continues below advertisement

At first, the FBI franchise's deal with Paramount Plus was a limited one. You would figure since Viacom and CBS are one in the same, that there wouldn't be any impediment to getting the show on Paramount Plus then, right? Well, it's a little more complicated than that. The popular CBS crime drama is a joint venture between CBS and Universal Television.

Paramount Plus has mean girls to watch… you are welcome — Corey ⚾ (@Jdiekmangirl63) October 2, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

You ever see that something is exclusively on paramount plus and go "damn I guess I'm never watching that" — 2James (@TheStingiestBoi) October 3, 2021

Universal is owned by NBC, so the initial deal for FBI on the streaming platform left out the first three seasons of the show. Now every season of FBI will be available for Paramount Plus customers to watch to their hearts' content, but fans still have some questions.

Article continues below advertisement

// whoever decided to put sonic underground on paramount plus is a god — ✨ (@Venerousxx) October 3, 2021

And you guys have all this new #FBIMostWanted

🔥🔥🔥I can’t take my eyes off of ❤️✊🏾on @paramountplus



https://t.co/qsJpa38tYV — M.I.T 😘💋♿️ Epilepsy + Gastroparesis (@phearlissdream1) September 29, 2021