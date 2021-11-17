Something Is off With Missy Peregrym on 'FBI' — Is She Leaving the Show?

In an interview with ET Canada in 2019, Missy had nothing but wonderful things to say about her time on the show so far. In the interview, she spoke about how quickly the show got picked up for a second season, saying, "I've never been part of something that got picked up and was so supported right away, and it's great to be part of that." Missy also spoke about her interest in getting to know her character more, and in order to do that, you have to have more seasons.