Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?
We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
While Maggie was busy recovering, with OA (Zeeko Zaki) devastated by the mere idea of losing her, Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase took over as OA's temporary partner. TVLine described her as "smart, tough, and accomplished," which sounds a lot like Maggie.
Missy Peregrym is finally stepping back into Maggie's shoes for Season 5 sometime in mid-fall. But where will Nina go once Maggie returns? Is Shantel VanSanten leaving FBI?
Is Shantel VanSanten leaving 'FBI' as Nina Chase?
FBI showrunner and executive producer Rick Eid recently told TV Insider that we have not seen the last of Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase. "We may see Nina moving onto a new office or a different unit. But she was a great asset during Maggie’s absence, and I think we can expect her to stay connected to the team in an interesting way," said Rick.
As far as Maggie's return goes, there will be a lot to unpack that goes far beyond the potential mental and physical damage of her injuries. Obviously, OA is not to blame for any of this, but it's very OA to hold onto some residual guilt surrounding Maggie's near-death experience. However, Rick assures fans that "Maggie is resilient and strong. OA knows that, but he’s also very protective — maybe even too protective."
That definitely sounds like a bit of foreshadowing for Maggie and OA.
What's next for Shantel VanSanten?
Since 2019, Shantel has starred on Apple TV Plus's sci-fi hit For All Mankind. In July 2022, it was announced at San Diego Comic Con, via Collider, that the show was picked up for a fourth season, which is great because we love spending time in the '90s. Fans of The Boys will also vaguely recognize Shantel as Butcher's wife, as she was a brunette on the show.
Shantel also just finished production on the true crime drama American Murderer, which tells the story of Jason Derek Brown who allegedly shot and killed an armored guard outside of Phoenix, Ariz. in 2004. Brown is still a fugitive and Shantel plays his sister, Jamie Brown. The movie also stars Ryan Philippe and Idina Menzel. It is slated for a theater release in October 2022.
New episodes of FBI air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.