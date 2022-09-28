Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?

While Maggie was busy recovering, with OA (Zeeko Zaki) devastated by the mere idea of losing her, Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase took over as OA's temporary partner. TVLine described her as "smart, tough, and accomplished," which sounds a lot like Maggie.

Missy Peregrym is finally stepping back into Maggie's shoes for Season 5 sometime in mid-fall. But where will Nina go once Maggie returns? Is Shantel VanSanten leaving FBI?