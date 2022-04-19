Who Plays Nina Chase on 'FBI'? Meet Actress Shantel VanSantenBy Brittany Frederick
Apr. 18 2022, Published 9:36 p.m. ET
Who is Nina Chase on FBI? That's the most burning question about the CBS crime drama — not just because the character is shaking things up in Season 4, but because the actress playing her looks pretty familiar to a lot of TV fans. Everyone wants to know who Nina is, and who's playing her.
Nina Chase is introduced in the April 12 episode entitled "One Night Stand," in which the team investigates the murder of a couple who've just returned from vacation. Nina forms a connection with Special Agent Stuart Scola (played by John Boyd), who "turns over a new leaf when it comes to his relationships," according to the episode's official synopsis.
The episode is a rough ride for both characters, but Nina makes an immediate impression on FBI viewers.
Who is Shantel VanSanten on 'FBI'?
Actress and model Shantel VanSanten plays Nina Chase on FBI. Scola arrests her when she's meeting with her confidential informant, who happens to be a person of interest in the team's double homicide. It's revealed that Nina and Scola had previously hooked up (hence the title), and the episode ended with Scola apologizing and Nina very reluctantly agreeing to let him take her out to dinner.
As for Shantel, the actress is known for playing Karen Baldwin, the unhappy wife of Edward Baldwin (Joel Kinnaman), in the Apple TV Plus series For All Mankind. Karen made headlines in Season 2 for having an affair with Danny Stevens, her friend Tracy's son.
Shantel is often cast as the spouse. She also played Billy Butcher's missing wife, Becca, on Prime Video's The Boys, and Julie Swagger on USA's TV version of Shooter.
Die-hard fans, though, still remember her from her role as Quinn James in the final three seasons of The CW's teen drama One Tree Hill. She appeared in several other CW series, including Beauty and the Beast, The Messengers, and The Flash.
Is Nina Chase returning to 'FBI' in Season 4?
Considering how "One Night Stand" left things with Nina and Scola on a tentatively positive note, viewers are already asking if the character will be seen in future Season 4 episodes. VanSanten's IMDb page credits her for Season 4, Episode 22, which would be the season finale, scheduled to air on May 24.
While IMDb listings often change, this could be a good sign for Scola. If FBI is revisiting the relationship in the season finale, it's possible that the show will continue with Nina and Scola as a couple into Season 5 (presuming the show is renewed for Season 5, which there's no reason it shouldn't be with how many people are watching).
The question will be if Shantel VanSanten can juggle future FBI appearances with her series regular role on For All Mankind. Since the latter has already finished filming its third season (which will premiere in June), it seems likely that she'll be able to make more than one comeback. Fans can only cross their fingers and hope that Nina and Scola's relationship thaws and that the two are able to be happy, which is never easy in the world of FBI.
FBI airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.