As for Shantel, the actress is known for playing Karen Baldwin, the unhappy wife of Edward Baldwin (Joel Kinnaman), in the Apple TV Plus series For All Mankind. Karen made headlines in Season 2 for having an affair with Danny Stevens, her friend Tracy's son.

Shantel is often cast as the spouse. She also played Billy Butcher's missing wife, Becca, on Prime Video's The Boys, and Julie Swagger on USA's TV version of Shooter.

Die-hard fans, though, still remember her from her role as Quinn James in the final three seasons of The CW's teen drama One Tree Hill. She appeared in several other CW series, including Beauty and the Beast, The Messengers, and The Flash.