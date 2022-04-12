Where Is ‘FBI’ Filmed? All the ‘FBI’ NYC Filming Locations and MoreBy Jamie Lerner
Apr. 12 2022, Published 12:10 p.m. ET
Some shows are all about the characters and the story, but others are also about the setting, and FBI is definitely one of those. While FBI: International, FBI’s spin-off series, takes place all over the world, FBI is in and of New York in more ways than one. It takes place at the New York City FBI headquarters, but it also films all over the city.
It’s not unusual for series and movies to film in New York City, but rarely is one quite as prolific as FBI. Walking around the streets of New York, pedestrians see flyers almost daily to let them know that FBI will be filming there. So where exactly is FBI filmed, and what are some of the iconic NYC filming locations?
‘FBI’ is mostly filmed in New York City, with many iconic NYC filming locations.
Almost all of FBI’s scenes are filmed in New York City and include a lot of iconic and recognizable locations. As far as indoor scenes, FBI takes over one of NYC’s most popular filming studios, TV-1 at 311 West 34th Street, in which production has access to a 3,800 sq. ft. production stage.
In addition to New York City, some FBI scenes have been filmed at the Town House Diner in White Plains. Plus, an explosion scene was filmed in Nanuet in Rockland County, just outside of New York City — production built a house on a vacant property just weeks before filming, only for the house to be blown up!
As far as New York City filming locations, we’ve compiled a list.
Central Park
One of FBI’s most recognizable backdrops is Central Park, which spans over 50 blocks and 843 acres, is a major New York City staple. Between gorgeous landmarks, such as Belvedere Castle, Bethesda Terrace and Fountain, the Gapstow Bridge, and more, it’s easy to figure out when FBI is on Central Park grounds.
Gotham City Collision
This may sound like it belongs in Batman, but the autobody shop located at 11-30 44th Road in Long Island City in Queens actually serves as the stakeout of the antifascist bar in FBI Season 1.
L.M. Cafe
In the same episode, the L.M. Cafe, also in Long Island City, serves as the anti-fascist bar.
City College of New York
Throughout FBI, one of the most commonly used locations is the City College of New York, which serves as the series’ fictional Paul Revere University.
Roosevelt Hotel
The Roosevelt Hotel makes an early appearance in FBI Season 1 as well, acting as the St. Martin Hotel in the series.
Lincoln Technical Institute
We also get fairly acquainted with the Lincoln Technical Institute in FBI, which serves as the series’ FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Yes, even the Virginia scenes are filmed in New York City. The Institute itself is at 15-30 Petracca Place in College Point in Queens.
New York County Courthouse
At 60 Centre Street stands the New York County Courthouse, which we see all the time in FBI. This serves as the courthouse used in the series as well, drawing on the real-life and fictional ties between FBI and the real FBI.
Jacob Javits Federal Building
In reality, the Jacob Javits Federal Building does house the FBI headquarters, so it’s only fitting that scenes throughout FBI would be filmed outside of the building. It’s located at 26 Federal Plaza in downtown Manhattan.
There are so many locations used throughout FBI, it might be impossible to list them all. From the Clinton Diner in Maspeth, Queens to the First Central Savings Bank in Astoria, Queens to Gould Memorial Library at Bronx Community College and the Bronx Beer Hall, just walking through New York City is an FBI tour.