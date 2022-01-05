Tank's Future Hangs in the Balance on 'FBI: International' — This Is What Happened

While we knew that something was up with Tank before FBI: International went on its holiday hiatus, we had no idea what was really going on. Kellet suggests it’s the bombing that shakes Tank, but Forrester can tell that something deeper must be going on with his pal. A lot of people were worried that Tank would be written out of the series, which would simply be a surefire way to lose some viewers.

On the other hand, some expected to learn more about Tank and Forrester’s relationship, as well as Tank’s past as a cadaver dog.