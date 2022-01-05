We Guess This Is Growing up Because Tali Might Be Leaving 'FBI: Most Wanted'

In the midseason premiere, ominously titled "Incendiary," we see Jess and Sarah saying goodbye to Tali at the airport. In an interview with TV Line, Julian McMahon said that his character will pretend to handle the separation well at first, but that won't last. "Jess has had a tough road these last few years,” Julian pointed out, “so to learn that the cornerstone of his emotional connection [is going away]…"

As of now, we don't know if this is a permanent exit, or if Tali will pop in and out.