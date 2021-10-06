Jess LaCroix From 'FBI: Most Wanted' Was Married — What Happened to His Wife?

The joy of FBI: Most Wanted is the way in which this particular procedural show approaches its crimes. It is yet another feather in Dick Wolf's (creator of The Wire) cap and is a brilliant addition to the FBI universe, along with FBI and FBI: International.

The show stars Julian McMahon as Jess LaCroix, who leads the Fugitive Task Force. He is a criminal profiler and expert tracker. That's what sets this show apart from others. Its primary focus is analyzing the fugitives.