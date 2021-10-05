What Type of Dog Is Tank on 'FBI: International'?

The show's breakout star is none other than Tank the canine. The dog is the team's secret weapon and, according to TVLine, the first animal in the FBI franchise to be a series regular.

Tank is Special Agent Scott Forrester's dog. Showrunner Derek Haas spoke with Parade about the reason to add a dog as a team member, saying, "We thought it would be fun if Forrester had a dog that had a little history with the FBI."