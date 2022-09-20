Who Is the New Europol Agent on ‘FBI International’? You Might Recognize Her
In July 2022, actress Christiane Paul left FBI: International after playing Europol agent Katrin Jaeger for less than a season. On the show, her character received a promotion during the season finale “Crestfallen” and will no longer work with The Fly Team. While Jaeger made her exit for business purposes, the reason for Christiane’s departure remains unknown.
What we do know about Christiane’s exit is that it opened up a spot for a new Europol agent to join the squad. Before the show’s Season 2 premiere, we announced that Eva-Jane Willis would take over Christiane’s title and responsibilities as Agent Megan “Smitty” Garrison.
New Europol Agent Smitty’s presence will likely bring a different energy to the popular CBS franchise. TV Line described the agent as a “street-wise Europol agent with an extensive undercover background who is embedded with The Fly Team and liaises with each host country they inhabit.” Some fans may feel they already know Eva-Jane from her past projects.
Who plays the New Europol Agent on ‘FBI: International?’
Eva-Jane signed on to play Agent Smitty and has years of acting experience. She dedicated significant time to learning her craft while growing up in North London with her parents, Eileen Willis and director Ian Gabriel. However, she perfected her talent when she attended the esteemed Drama Centre London, where she earned a BA in acting, per IMDb.
After attending the Drama Centre London, Eva-Jane began auditioning. In 2010, she landed her first role as Lucy in The Pinocchio Effect. She received other parts such as 2016’s ChickLit and Gangs of London in 2020. The actress has also been in several stage productions in London, like The Philanthropist as Celia and Henry IV: Part 2.
TV fans may also remember Eva-Jane for her multiple roles on streaming platforms and networks. In addition to FBI: International, Eva-Jane stars in two other television series — London Files as Catherine and Amazon Prime’s The Power as Sister Bianca.
Eva-Jane Willis gave fans a sneak peek of herself as Agent Smitty on ‘FBI: International’ Season 2.
Eva-Jane has quite a busy schedule as she continues filming three shows. The South African-born actress is seemingly excited about joining the cast and the acclaimed series.
In August 2022, she posted action photos of herself as Agent Smitty. Some of Eva-Jane’s posts include her dressed as the new Europol Agent, working diligently next to the Fly Team. On Aug. 31, Eva-Jane captioned one of her posts and gave fans a sign that she and the FBI: International cast were getting along just fine.
“New fam,” Eva-Jane wrote with a heart emoji, tagging FBI: International’s Instagram account.
Eva-Jane’s role is the only significant cast shakeup in FBI: International Season 2. So far, the show’s core Special Agents — Supervisory Special Agent Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank), Special Agent Jamie Kellett (Heida Reed), Special Agent Andre Raines (Carter Redwood), and Special Agent Cameron Vo (Vinessa Vidotto) have returned for the new season.
Since debuting in 2021, FBI: International has been a gem for CBS. The Dick Wolf-created series received a two-season renewal in May 2022 alongside the FBI and FBI: Most Wanted shows. The series also became the TV season’s “most-watched new series,” earning more than 8 million viewers in its first season.
You can watch new episodes of FBI: International Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.