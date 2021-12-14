There are so many detective TV shows to binge-watch, but FBI is truly paving its own path with devoted audiences on CBS. Some fans of the show believe it’s become as successful as it has since it was created by the same team who brought the Law and Order franchise to life –– including executive producer Dick Wolf. He's an Emmy Award winner who knows how to make entertainment surrounding law enforcement seem as realistic as possible.In FBI, viewers get to witness what the inner workings of the New York City office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation are really like. All the talented, intellectual, and technically advanced individuals who work for the FBI use their tenacious investigative skills to solve crimes and cases that are way bigger and more intense than a local police unit might deal with.Counterintelligence, organized crime, and terrorism are just some of the daunting matters the hard-working team handles across different episodes of this awesome show. Season 4, Episode 9, the midseason finale, is titled “Unfinished Business," and it premieres Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 8/7c. Here’s what you should know about when the show returns to television.When does 'FBI' return?Season 4 of FBI continues after a few-week hiatus on Jan. 4, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST with its 10th episode. The new episode is titled “Fostered" and tells the story of what happens when the team investigates a string of robberies that take place at high-end jewelry stores.One of the robberies, unfortunately, ends in a double homicide. While trying to find the criminals at large, the FBI agents uncover a heartbreaking connection to a teenage boy trying to make it through in the foster care system.This episode is going to be super interesting to watch as it follows up with what happened in Episode 9! “Unfinished Business" is about what happens when Rita ends up critically wounded while trying to handle business with Jubal.When the team learns it was the vengeful Vargas who planned the chilling shooting from his prison cell, they must figure out how to keep the rest of the agency safe knowing they all have targets on their backs.Will all the same cast members be back?It’s safe to say the FBI stars who fans have come to know and love will still be part of the upcoming episodes in January 2022. Missy Peregrym plays Maggie Bell on the show, a special agent working in the New York field office. She's known for being one of the most rigorous and committed members of her team. John Boyd plays Stuart Skola, a fast-talking and super witty agent who once made a living on Wall Street.Zeeko Zaki plays Omar Adom Zidan, an army ranger who moves with the utmost confidence in every possible situation. Jeremy Sisto plays Jubal Valentine, an assistant special agent who takes a sophisticated approach when it comes to solving pressing criminal cases with his colleagues. These are just some of the familiar faces you’ll see returning in upcoming episodes.