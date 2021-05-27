Elliot Stabler Was a Marine — but Did Christopher Meloni Ever Serve in the Military in Real Life?

Fans rejoiced when Christopher Meloni returned to Law and Order: SVU as Elliot Stabler after a 10-year hiatus, but his reunion with Olivia Benson (played by Mariska Hargitay) was short-lived.

Although many fans may have wanted Stabler to rejoin the Special Victims Unit upon his return, Elliot took on a new role in Law and Order: Organized Crime with hopes of avenging his late wife, Kathy Stabler (played by Isabel Gillies), after she was tragically murdered in the season opener.