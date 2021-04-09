Who Are Elliot Stabler's Children on 'Law & Order: SVU' and Why Are They Significant?

Well, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans, it's been an incredible Season 22 so far, and the show-runners have kept fans on a roller coaster since the season premiere. First, Elliot Stabler's return to the Special Victims Unit for the first time in 10 years to reunite with Olivia Benson , and then the sudden death of his wife . Now, fans are worried and curious about the status of Elliot's five kids, who could be the next ones put in jeopardy by his job.

Elliot Stabler has five kids who have previously affected his job.

Elliot's five children have previously affected his job before, especially his second-oldest daughter Kathleen. In order, his children are Maureen, Kathleen, twins Richard "Dickie" and Elizabeth "Lizzie," and Elliot Stabler Jr. Previously, in Seasons 2 and 12, Kathleen was charged twice for a DUI and eventually robbery. The family eventually discovers she has bipolar disorder and helps her make changes to her life so that she can have a more successful future.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NBC

Dick has also given Elliot trouble in the past. At one point during Season 11, he tries to run away to join the Army. Elliot is known to be very protective of his children and, as a result, especially loathes child abusers, nearly losing his job when admitting that he sometimes fantasizes about murdering them.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NBC

[SPOILERS FOR SEASON 22 EPISODE "RETURN OF THE PRODIGAL SON"] In a recent episode, Elliot's wife Kathy is involved in a car bombing meant for Elliot and eventually dies in the hospital. Elliot then proceeds to join the Organized Crime Control Bureau to seek out her killers and deliver justice. Kathy's death leads into the spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime Control Bureau, which will find Elliot tackling "one of the most powerful organized crime syndicates in the world."

Article continues below advertisement

elliot stabler when his wife gets blown to absolute smithereens #OrganizedCrime pic.twitter.com/onDIDvYVn0 — ainsley (@ainsleyseigers) April 2, 2021 Source: Twitter

This news might be bad for the Stabler family, who, while struggling with the death of their matriarch at the hands of a crime syndicate, might also become targets themselves as Elliot's children. The first season of the show has only just begun, so fans will be waiting with bated breath to learn the fate of the Stabler children.