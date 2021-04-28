Sorry, but Zeeko Zaki Seems to Be Taken — and He's Not Dating a Fellow Actor

If you watch FBI , then odds are, you're probably head over heels for Zeeko Zaki (who plays Special Agent Omar Adom 'OA' Zidan). The Egyptian-born actor is also known for his role on Valor, where he played Sergeant Matt Darzi, and he's had smaller roles in Homeland , Allegiant, The Game, and others.

While it seems like Zeeko has a thing for crime noir and action, what's the actor like in real life? While Zeeko keeps his his personal life under wraps, he has shared some cute photos of himself and his girlfriend. Here's what to know.

Does Zeeko have a wife? Girlfriend?

As of late December 2020, there is photographic evidence of Zeeko and his girlfriend, Sam Schneiter. The last photo of them together is on Sam's Instagram, and it's from February. Sam promoted FBI on Twitter in March, so it's likely they're still very much together. And interestingly, Sam is not a fellow actor — she's a content creator and artist. According to Sam's LinkedIn, she's currently a freelancer who specializes in photography. Sam lives in New York City.

Sam writes on her LinkedIn profile, "Creative and disciplined visual content creator with a degree in Advertising and a minor in Business at the University of Oregon. I strive to create original content that has the power to elicit an emotional response." For about a year, Sam served as the Art Director at Blue & Cream, and before that, she was a marketing and brand manager for Hutton and Klein Dermatology in Newport Beach, Calif. (it seems like she may be from Southern California).

On a personal level, Sam loves pasta. On her website, she writes that she is a "Carbonara connoisseur - Pasta is the most important meal of the day." And she loves to travel: "Living my life out of my suitcase; I’m always ready for the next adventure."

Like we said, Zeeko hasn't posted about Sam recently, but he did share this cute tweet over a year ago, writing, "Can y’all please pray for my girlfriend, nothings wrong with her or anything, her hands are just super small and she drops things a lot @sam_schneiter."

Can y’all please pray for my girlfriend, nothings wrong with her or anything, her hands are just super small and she drops things a lot 🤍🖤 @sam_schneiter pic.twitter.com/kq0npjUamc — Zeeko Zaki (@zeekozaki) December 8, 2020

It's unclear when or where these two met, as neither have spoken publicly about their relationship. We also don't know if a wedding is on the horizon. Judging by how happy they look together, it looks like they'll be stuck with each other for a while.

And it seems like their friends are big fans, too. "You guys are legit perfect," one friend wrote on Instagram. "

Beautiful princess pashmina is now a queen. 😘. And Zeeko, your [sic] looking good," another commented on a photo of the couple dressed up for what might be a Halloween event (the photo was taken mid-October).

At the moment Zeeko seems very busy with FBI, and it's unclear if Sam is on location with him (FBI is generally filmed in NYC, which would line up with where Sam is currently located!).