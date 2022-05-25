The Tragic Reason Why 'FBI' Isn't Airing Its Season 4 Finale

Viewers have watched Season 4 unfold over the last weeks, with the finale episode set to air on Tuesday, May 24. However, showrunners recently announced a last-minute change of plans as the network pulled the episode after a tragic school shooting occurred in Uvalde, Texas the same day.

Reports state that an 18-year-old gunman walked into Robb Elementary School and took the lives of 14 children and one teacher. The horrifying incident mirrors the events that were set to take place in the Season 4 finale.