Who Is Dylan McDermott's 'FBI: Most Wanted' Character Remy Scott?By Brittany Frederick
Apr. 5 2022, Published 9:00 p.m. ET
Dylan McDermott has come a long way from The Practice! The TV veteran is about to join the cast of CBS crime drama FBI: Most Wanted as the new team leader, replacing Julian McMahon. McMahon's character, Jess LaCroix, was written out of the series in Season 3, Episode 14, "Shattered," when the actor decided to leave the series.
But it's been over a month since that episode aired, so it's time for the team to get a new boss and move into their next chapter.
McDermott is scheduled to make his debut when FBI: Most Wanted returns on April 12, 2022 — but some details about his character have already been released. Fans are also starting to speculate about how McDermott will follow in McMahon's shoes. Here's what is officially known about McDermott's character, and what might be possible when he joins the FBI franchise.
Who is Remy Scott on 'FBI: Most Wanted'?
Dylan McDermott's FBI: Most Wanted character is officially named Remy Scott. He holds the rank of Supervisory Special Agent, just like his predecessor Jess LaCroix. (Fun fact: That makes him the second new character introduced to a Dick Wolf show this season with the last name of Scott. Over on Chicago Med, Guy Lockard plays Dr. Dylan Scott. The characters are not connected.)
Remy Scott makes his debut in an episode called "Covenant," and the CBS synopsis describes him as "charming but formidable," which basically describes every character Dylan McDermott has played on network TV.
No other details have been revealed about his character yet, but based on the types McDermott has portrayed in the past on shows like Law & Order: Organized Crime and CBS's own Stalker, audiences can expect a tough guy with a slightly sarcastic sense of humor.
When is Dylan McDermott's first 'FBI: Most Wanted' episode and what can we expect?
CBS has released the official description for "Covenant," which airs on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Scott's first case with his new team will involve a series of murders that are connected to "a forbidden love between a young teen and her older boyfriend," which sounds like a creepy Bonnie and Clyde-esque scenario.
The cast list for "Covenant" also credits actress Rebecca Brooksher as a character named "Claire Scott," so Remy's family will be part of the show just like Jess's was. It's not clear if Claire is Remy's wife, sister, or other relative, but hopefully he'll have a stable home life of some kind since Jess's family subplot brought much-needed warmth to FBI: Most Wanted.
There are only a few weeks left in FBI: Most Wanted Season 3, as the finale is scheduled to air on May 24. Viewers will have to tune in to see if the show tries to introduce a lot about Remy right away to get fans warmed up to him, or decides to keep him somewhat mysterious so it can spend more time wrapping up the season. Either way, both Remy and McDermott are going to hit the ground running.
FBI: Most Wanted airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.