Who Is Dylan McDermott's 'FBI: Most Wanted' Character Remy Scott?

There are only a few weeks left in FBI: Most Wanted Season 3, as the finale is scheduled to air on May 24. Viewers will have to tune in to see if the show tries to introduce a lot about Remy right away to get fans warmed up to him, or decides to keep him somewhat mysterious so it can spend more time wrapping up the season. Either way, both Remy and McDermott are going to hit the ground running.

FBI: Most Wanted airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.