Here's the Reason Why CBS's 'FBI' Squad Has Changed Partners During Season 4

Fans of FBI have been asking for months why the CBS series has changed partners. In Season 4, Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) doesn't always work exclusively with her best friend OA Zidan (Zeeko Zaki), and Stuart Scola (John Boyd) isn't always teamed with Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Turner) either. Viewers have speculated that the recent mix-up is due to some sort of onscreen — or maybe even off-screen — drama.

After all, The Good Wife fans still talk about Julianna Margulies and Archie Panjabi reportedly feuding on that CBS series, and many other shows have written in fictional arguments to create tension between fans' favorite pairings, too. But there's an easy explanation for why things have looked different in FBI Season 4 that should put all of the viewers' worries to rest.