The Real Reason You Won't See Dylan McDermott on 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Anymore

In Season 21, Chris Meloni made his long-awaited return to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, but his warm welcome was short-lived. Upon his return to New York, Elliot’s wife, Kathy Stabler, was the victim of a fatal explosion — and in the series spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime, Richard Wheatley (played by Dylan McDermott) became the prime suspect.

Further investigation revealed that it was Richard’s wife, Angela Wheatley, who put the hit out on Kathy. However, Elliot and Richard’s beef didn’t end there.