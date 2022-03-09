Why is Jess Lacroix leaving 'FBI: Most Wanted'?

Hopefully, fans will see Jess and Sarah sail off happily into the sunset and not involved in something tragic. We do know that Julian McMahon's exit has been in the works for a while now so that his departure would feel less abrupt.

In a statement to Variety, Julian said, "Over the past few months, the producers of FBI: Most Wanted and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix."

Tune in to see how Jess's farewell episode unfolds when FBI: Most Wanted airs on Tuesday, March 8 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.