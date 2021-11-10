[SPOILER] Makes a Major Decision About His Future — or Lack Thereof — on NBC's 'FBI'

Showrunners surprised FBI viewers with news of Captain Kenny Crosby’s exit in October. Kellan Lutz explained that he was leaving the NBC series the show to focus on his family and reports suggest that he may not be the only longtime cast member to exit the show.

Omar Adom Zidan — affectionately known as OA — has been part of FBI since day one. But a romantic relationship threatens the future of his career in Season 4. OA, played by Zeeko Zaki, and his girlfriend, federal prosecutor, Mona Nazari, played by Yasmine Aker, have been dating for quite some time now and it’s clear that their relationship is on the rocks.

While Mona suggests that he should quit his job, OA is struggling to leave his beloved livelihood behind. So, is OA leaving FBI? Fans are worried.