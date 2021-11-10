[SPOILER] Makes a Major Decision About His Future — or Lack Thereof — on NBC's 'FBI'By Pretty Honore
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers through Season 4, Episode 5 of FBI.
Showrunners surprised FBI viewers with news of Captain Kenny Crosby’s exit in October. Kellan Lutz explained that he was leaving the NBC series the show to focus on his family and reports suggest that he may not be the only longtime cast member to exit the show.
Omar Adom Zidan — affectionately known as OA — has been part of FBI since day one. But a romantic relationship threatens the future of his career in Season 4. OA, played by Zeeko Zaki, and his girlfriend, federal prosecutor, Mona Nazari, played by Yasmine Aker, have been dating for quite some time now and it’s clear that their relationship is on the rocks.
While Mona suggests that he should quit his job, OA is struggling to leave his beloved livelihood behind. So, is OA leaving FBI? Fans are worried.
Is OA leaving ‘FBI’?
So far, Season 4 has had several plot twists that none of us saw coming — and Episode 5, “Charlotte’s Web,” was no exception. In the episode, a suburban housewife named Charlotte is kidnapped by an unknown assailant and it’s up to the FBI to crack the case before it’s too late.
Viewers learn that Charlotte is living a double life that has gotten her tangled in a messy web of lies. The FBI is able to rule out Charlotte’s husband, Alex, and a lover from her local sex club. But they uncover that the true culprit has killed before — and will likely kill again.
Their evidence reveals that Charlotte's kidnapper is a stalker named Andrew Frasier, who attempts to woo his victims into loving him with mementos. That is if he doesn’t kill them first.
With this in mind, the team heads to Charlotte’s favorite place — the arena where Alex proposed. They find the duo there and Maggie and OA are ultimately able to de-escalate what was a pretty hostile hostage situation.
Following his rescue mission, OA tells Mona the inevitable truth — he loves his job and he’s not leaving. So did they break up?
Did OA and Mona break up?
OA and Mona’s breakup was episodes in the making. Given the fact that their work lives overlap on a regular basis, it would be unrealistic to believe that they could continue their romance without conflicting interests. So does that mean for OA and Maggie? According to Zeeko Zaki and Missy Peregrym, only time will tell.
Zeeko told TV Insider, “[Their relationship has] become the backbone of the show!"
“What’s fun about Season 4 is they work so well together. Ultimately, Maggie and OA have each other’s backs, and they really care about each other,” Missy explained. “It’s very organic [for us to play] because Zeeko and I get along incredibly well.”
You can see OA and Maggie on new episodes of FBI on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.