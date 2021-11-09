'FBI' Star Missy Peregrym Found Love Again, This Time With Husband Tom Oakley

The multitalented star Missy Peregrym is widely known for her time as a model and her roles on shows such as Heroes and Rookie Blue. Since 2018, the Canadian actress has starred as Special Agent Maggie Bell in the CBS crime drama FBI.

While the character has endured long-term romances, they didn't work out in the end. And as fans witness Maggie's complex love life, it makes them wonder about Missy.