'FBI' Star Missy Peregrym Found Love Again, This Time With Husband Tom Oakley
Nov. 9 2021, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
The multitalented star Missy Peregrym is widely known for her time as a model and her roles on shows such as Heroes and Rookie Blue. Since 2018, the Canadian actress has starred as Special Agent Maggie Bell in the CBS crime drama FBI.
While the character has endured long-term romances, they didn't work out in the end. And as fans witness Maggie's complex love life, it makes them wonder about Missy.
What's going on in her personal life? Is she married? If so, who is her husband? Do they have any kids? Read on to learn all about Missy's life outside of the entertainment industry.
Missy Peregrym has been married twice.
In June 2014, Missy married Chuck and Shazam! actor Zachary Levi. Per TMZ, the two separated before their six-month anniversary, and Missy filed for divorce in April 2015. The publication wrote that their split was peaceful, with neither party requesting spousal support or fighting over property. We suppose it just didn't work out.
However, it turned out great in the end because Missy found love again and married Australian actor Tom Oakley. According to his IMDb page, Missy's husband Tom has acted in several projects, including Out of the Blue, All Saints, and American Horror Story. He also produced and starred in the 2015 short Talk to Someone.
While it's unknown when the two first started dating, the pair officially tied the knot on Dec. 30, 2018, with plenty of family and friends in attendance.
“It was an intimate and fun evening shared with family and close friends,” a source informed People. The reference also added that the ceremony was full of love and laughter.
Now, the couple has been together for some time — so, do Missy and Tom have any children? Let's find out!
Do Missy Peregrym and Tom Oakley have any children?
On Oct. 22, 2019, Missy announced on Instagram that she and Tom were having a baby. The exciting news came with a boomerang of two pairs of adult sneakers leaning against a plant as a matching pair of baby shoes fell into the frame.
"There’s no more hiding it ... our family is expanding!!! #LilOakley #Spring2020," Missy captioned her post.
On April 28, 2020, Missy announced the birth of her and Tom's first child on Instagram with an image of her son, asleep on her chest.
"Otis Paradis Oakley. Born March 21st. These afternoon naps are the *greatest* feeling in the world," she wrote, adding, "A huge thank you to Dr. Brennan & his wonderful wife, Jais, as well as the staff at Lennox Hill for helping us bring our son into this (crazy) world. Thank you for continuing to be there for new families during this time. #blessed."
Is Missy Peregrym pregnant?
As with most actresses, fans always want to know whether they are expanding their families. So is the actress pregnant with her and her husband's second child?
As of now, there is no concrete evidence that leads us to believe Missy is pregnant again.