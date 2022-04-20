Watching OA carry Maggie out of the lab is devastating, but not as devastating as Maggie lying in a hospital bed with a poor prognosis. The doctors tell him Maggie was exposed to a "significant" amount of the gas, enough so that she was given a "reasonable chance for a full recovery." The collective scream on the internet was felt by all!

"I can’t do this without you, I don’t want to do this without you," OA says to her. Thankfully, the last we see of Maggie is the tiniest of nods. Hope is restored.