Fans of 'FBI' Are Noticing a Familiar Heavy Coat on Maggie — Is Missy Peregrym Pregnant?By Jennifer Tisdale
Mar. 29 2022, Published 11:13 p.m. ET
Fans of FBI are noticing that something appears to be going baby bump in the night for Missy Peregrym, who plays Special Agent Maggie Bell on the wildly popular show. Season 4 seems to involve a slightly smaller amount of risk-taking than we're used to from the usually daredevil-may-care Agent Bell. And as one fan noted on Twitter, Maggie has been back to wearing a familiar belly-hiding black coat that appeared the first time Missy was pregnant. So, is Missy Peregrym pregnant?
Is Missy Peregrym pregnant?
We're pleased to announce that Missy was also pleased to announce that she and her husband are, in fact, expecting. Missy dropped a very sweet Instagram video on February 6 wherein she's standing in front of a cozy fire, looking very pregnant, while her now 2-year-old son Otis gleefully slaps her belly. Missy laughed in response while her husband, Tom Oakley, kindly said, "Gentle, buddy."
The caption below the post read, "My best effort at an 'adorable' announcement. Come on, I don’t have time for that. What I will always have time for is this family, and I’m psyched that we are adding a new babe this summer."
Dick Wolf's company, Wolf Entertainment, hilariously commented on the video, "Another member of the pack! Congratulations!" Priscilla Faia, who plays Cintia D'Souza on The Good Doctor, also chimed in with, "More babies for me," plus the smiley face with three hearts (in case someone thought she meant to steal these children).
Looks like Missy really stuck this landing again, but what does that mean for Special Agent Maggie Bell?
Is Maggie pregnant on 'FBI'... or will she be?
Logistically, it doesn't make sense. With six episodes left in Season 4, there has yet to be a reveal that Maggie is pregnant. Plus, that doesn't align with her who Maggie Bell is at all, which is something Missy spoke about during her first pregnancy.
In a 2019 interview with People Now, Missy said, "We're not gonna use it [the pregnancy] in the show, because it doesn't really make sense for my character. She wouldn't be able to kick a** anymore."
Regarding working while pregnant, in a role that's extremely physically demanding, Missy told People Now, "Well, I'm just gonna be really tired while filming." Her pregnancy could be why, in the February 1 episode titled "Under Pressure," Maggie went back undercover which always opens up the possibility for a character to step away from a show. Not only that, but a last-minute change was made when, according to Cinema Blend, it was decided that Maggie wouldn't jump out of a moving vehicle. Instead, she put it in park and took off running.
Missy Peregrym is too much of a staple of this show to leave now. Hopefully she makes another triumphant return in time to kick some more a**. In the meantime, we look forward to more hysterical Instagram posts like this one, which features Missy, Tom, and their son Otis all dressed as Ted Lasso for Halloween, while Otis cries. Maybe he's not a soccer fan?
FBI airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.