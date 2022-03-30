Fans of 'FBI' Are Noticing a Familiar Heavy Coat on Maggie — Is Missy Peregrym Pregnant?

We're pleased to announce that Missy was also pleased to announce that she and her husband are, in fact, expecting. Missy dropped a very sweet Instagram video on February 6 wherein she's standing in front of a cozy fire, looking very pregnant, while her now 2-year-old son Otis gleefully slaps her belly. Missy laughed in response while her husband, Tom Oakley, kindly said, "Gentle, buddy."

The caption below the post read, "My best effort at an 'adorable' announcement. Come on, I don’t have time for that. What I will always have time for is this family, and I’m psyched that we are adding a new babe this summer."