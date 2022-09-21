Special Agent Maggie Bell Is Coming Back to 'FBI' Sooner Than You Think

“FBI is starting up again in a couple of weeks, but I will be returning to work in September,” Missy captioned the post. "I’m relieved and grateful that I am afforded the space to bond with my family, to rest and heal and be a mother (which is harder than work!). I understand this is a luxury, and I wish every mother/parent/caretaker had this too. Thank you for all the love, prayers and support from this community."

Given that FBI typically films its episodes about a month in advance of their air date, we can likely expect to see Maggie back on our screens sometime in October.