'FBI: International's' Shantel VanSanten Has a Love Story Straight Out of a Movie

Shantel started acting in 1999 with her first gig being a voice acting role in the series Steel Angel Kurumi. The former Teen Vogue model continued booking roles well into the 2010s, and in 2016, she signed on to star in the Hallmark film Love Blossoms.

When she accepted the role, she temporarily moved to Belgium to shoot the movie. It was there that she met her on-screen love interest, Victor Webster.

Victor is an actor and photographer with credits on Workin’ Moms and Freeform’s Everything’s Trash.