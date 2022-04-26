Unlike Nina — who is single and seemingly ready to mingle with Scola — Shantel is far from a bachelorette. Her love story began on the 2016 set of the Hallmark rom-com, where she first met her husband-to-be — Victor Webster.

The couple starred opposite each other in Love Blossoms, which premiered in 2017. A year later, Victor told Media Village, “My life, literally, is kind of like a Hallmark movie.”