Here's Everything We Know About Forrester's Missing Mom on 'FBI: International'

Leading the elite operatives in Budapest is none other than FBI agent Scott Forrester, who is known for being very tough on his team.

Every FBI team needs a strong leader, and the Fly Team on FBI: International is no exception.

As viewers get to know Forrester ( Luke Kleintank ) better, more information about his personal life is slowly coming out. Along with his relationship with fellow FBI agent Jamie Kellett (what can go wrong there?), Forrester's past, specifically his mother, has been mentioned a few times, which has fans curious.

So, what happened to Forrester's mom?

Source: Katalin Vermes / CBS Forrester and Kellett on 'FBI: International'

Well, what we know so far is that Forrester's mom went missing in 2005, and during the Season 1 episode titled “The Soul of Chess,” even more information will be revealed. "I’ll say that he is going to get a little obsessive when a clue to his mom’s whereabouts presents itself," showrunner Derek Haas teased to TV Insider when asked about Forrester's past. "The mom issue takes up some space coming up."

During Episode 2 of the show, Forrester's mom was first introduced when the team was investigating the abduction of a boy in Budapest. The crime triggered Forrester, who had a complicated relationship with his parents. "Well, if you ask me how I know a desperate parent will say anything when their world is crumbling, trust me, I know personally," Forrester said during the episode, hinting at his troubled past.

