Fans of 'FBI: International' Are Curious About Just How International the Real FBI Can Get

The legal attachés' primary duty is working with local law enforcement and other security agencies within their host country. They are not there to spy, therefore they never gather foreign intelligence information. The specific rules are usually established in formal agreements between the United States and the host nation. The FBI personnel who work abroad are all the "Director’s personal representative in the foreign country."

The ultimate purpose of the program is to foster a constant exchange of information between the United States and foreign governments. This can only be achieved via help from local law enforcement in the host countries. Beyond this, the legal attachés are also responsible for international training.

"Through international training, the FBI provides foreign law enforcement officers with skills in both basic and advanced investigative techniques and principles that promote cooperation and aid in the collection of evidence," explains the FBI's website. Training involves recreating major crime scenes, teaching host countries about counterterrorism, and introducing them to new investigative techniques.

If someone is interested in becoming a legal attaché, they probably have to join the FBI first. To do that, you must be a U.S. citizen, be able to obtain a Top Secret Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI) Clearance, and of course, remain in compliance with the FBI's drug policy.

Plus you have to be between the ages of 23 and 26, have a Bachelor's Degree or higher, have at least two years of full-time work experience, have a valid driver's license, and be able to pass a physical test.