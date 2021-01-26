Some 'FBI' Fans Are Convinced That Actress Alana De La Garza Will Leave the Show

According to some, however, she might not stay on the show for much longer. So, what's the truth? Is Isobel leaving FBI?

Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille ( Alana De La Garza ) joined FBI in a Season 1 episode titled "Most Wanted." Once perceived as a divisive character, she gained popularity among fans gradually.

Some fans think actress Alana De La Garza might be leaving 'FBI.'

Actress Alana De La Garza has yet to address the rumors about her potential departure from the fan-favorite police procedural drama. FBI creator duo Dick Wolf and Craig Turk have yet to confirm or deny the rumors. Likewise, CBS has yet to issue a press release. At present, it's uncertain whether Alana intends to stay on the show beyond Season 3.

Alana joined the star-studded cast of the police-procedural drama in 2019, following a string of appearances on hit shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Criminal Minds, and FBI: Most Wanted.

As the SAC, Alana delivers an impeccable portrayal of a quick-thinking character who's not afraid to push the team and encourage them to take on more challenges. Although she had a few conflicts in the past — most notably with O. A. (Zeeko Zaki ) — she has proven to be a reliable boss.

Alana's first appearances on the show left fans feeling worried — with many wondering about whether her character was going to be a draconian leader. However, the initial concerns gave way to trust, as most fans took a liking toward Isobel.

"Isobel is no-nonsense, no bones about it. I think she is a very tough leader who expects the best, but also is a team player," Alana said when describing her character in a video.

"I also didn't wanna love Isobel at first. But now, like, she's one of my all-time favorites. And I also like the new girl, although I wish they would've let Emily stay too. And I love the smaller characters who get showcased with big storylines, that last episode was AMAZING!!," reads a tweet thread posted by an FBI fan named @WhatsUmami.