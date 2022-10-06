FIRST LOOK: Carlos Gomez Guest Stars in the Next 'FBI' Episode

Not only that, but we’ve learned that the episode will feature a very special guest star. “Carlos Gomez guest stars as NYPD Detective Chavez,” we’ve learned, “who is tracking the perpetrators of OA’s attack.” Will Carlos Gomez come back in future episodes? We’ll have to see how his fate plays out in “Victim.”

Tune into the next FBI episode this Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.