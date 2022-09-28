'FBI: Most Wanted' Trotted out Special Agent Ortiz's Exit With More of a Whimper Than a Bang

We can hardly believe it was only a little over a year ago when actor Miguel Gomez joined Season 2 of FBI: Most Wanted as Special Agent Ivan Ortiz. And while popping in and out of shows is certainly not unusual, that kind of activity is usually relegated to guest star or recurring roles.

Miguel had secured main character status as the replacement for Nathaniel Arcand’s Special Agent Clinton Skye and now we've had to say goodbye. So, how did FBI: Most Wanted show Ortiz the door? It was kind of disappointing.