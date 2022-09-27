The Crime Procedural 'FBI: Most Wanted' Is Set in New York City — Was It Filmed There?

A report from The Cinemaholic confirms that FBI: Most Wanted actually does shoot on location in New York City, particularly in Queens, Brooklyn, and Staten Island, but also in areas of Rockland County and Westchester County.

One particular notable Queens filming location was the Calvary Cemetery in Woodside. According to IMDb, scenes from FBI: Most Wanted Season 1, Episode 5, titled, "Invisible," were shot at the cemetery. The same IMDb list includes other projects that also filmed scenes at the cemetery, including John Wick and The Godfather!

And speaking of Queens — Queens College's Margaret Kiely Hall is used for the FBI team's Newark office on the show.