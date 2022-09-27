The Crime Procedural 'FBI: Most Wanted' Is Set in New York City — Was It Filmed There?
There are criminals, and then there are the perps on the FBI: Most Wanted list. On the FBI spinoff series, the Fugitive Task Force is an elite squad tasked with hunting down the most hardened criminals.
Like many of David Wolf's crime procedural dramas, FBI: Most Wanted is set in New York City. But was it actually filmed there in real life?
Here's what we know.
Where is 'FBI: Most Wanted' filmed?
A report from The Cinemaholic confirms that FBI: Most Wanted actually does shoot on location in New York City, particularly in Queens, Brooklyn, and Staten Island, but also in areas of Rockland County and Westchester County.
One particular notable Queens filming location was the Calvary Cemetery in Woodside. According to IMDb, scenes from FBI: Most Wanted Season 1, Episode 5, titled, "Invisible," were shot at the cemetery. The same IMDb list includes other projects that also filmed scenes at the cemetery, including John Wick and The Godfather!
And speaking of Queens — Queens College's Margaret Kiely Hall is used for the FBI team's Newark office on the show.
If FBI: Most Wanted fans want to check out another filming location for the series, they should head to Bunbury's Coffee Shop. Bunbury's is located in Piermont, N.Y. The Rockland County business describes itself as a "cozy, comfy, literary coffee shop located in the lower Hudson Valley." FBI: Most Wanted did shoot a few scenes for the show at Bunbury's, and in Piermont itself.
What's the next stop on the FBI: Most Wanted filming location fan tour? A Cheesecake Factory. That's right.
So where's the Cheesecake Factory location in question, you ask? According to the same report from The Cinemaholic, it's the one located at 1612 Palisades Center Drive in West Nyack, N.Y., also in Rockland County. Order from the restaurant's never-ending menu and know you were in the same spot that appeared on an episode of FBI: Most Wanted!
A bank robbery scene for the show was shot at a Citibank on 2 South Broadway in Tarrytown, which is located in Westchester County. You're welcome, FBI: Most Wanted fans!
Haven't watched 'FBI: Most Wanted' yet? Here are details on when to catch new episodes!
So you haven't actually watched FBI: Most Wanted yet, but now you're intrigued by the fact the show filmed at the Cheesecake Factory? We've got you. New episodes of the series air live on CBS at 10 p.m. ET.
You can stream new episodes after they air live if you have a Paramount Plus subscription.