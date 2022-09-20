If the New Guy on 'FBI: Most Wanted' Looks Familiar, It's Because He Is

Julian McMahon’s exit from FBI: Most Wanted marked the end of an era. Following his departure, Dylan McDermott’s Remy Scott took over as top dog. The series returned to the small screen for Season 4 on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and introduced another new agent to the bureau.

In promos for the new season, viewers were introduced to Ray Cannon (played by Edwin Hodge) — the newest cast member to join the CBS series. Here’s everything we know about the new guy on FBI: Most Wanted so far!