Upcoming Illinois SAFE-T Act Has TikTokers Convinced 'The Purge' Is Happening IRL

Who remembers The Purge? In the 2013 horror film, the U.S. experienced what was known as "The Purge," which was defined as a 12-hour period where all crimes became legal (including murder).

Obviously, this idea of a "purge" was fabricated for the film and none of this could ever happen in real life.

But as of late, users on TikTok are concerned that a real-life purge could be in the works after hearing about an upcoming Illinois law.