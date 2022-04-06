Drama Is Bound to Unfold at Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital in CBS's 'Good Sam'

The premise of CBS's medical drama Good Sam combines family rivalry, mild daddy issues, and the typical Grey's Anatomy-esque storylines found in several hospital-set series. Katie Wech's primetime series follows protagonist Dr. Sam Griffith (Sophia Bush), a successful heart surgeon who recently became the chief of surgery at Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital.

(The name of the series is a play on words, referencing Dr. Sam's name, as well as the term "good Samaritan.") She's granted this promotion after her intimidating boss suffers a coma.