'Good Sam' Was Shot in a Very Popular Filming Location

'Good Sam' Was Shot in a Very Popular Filming LocationBy Pippa Raga
Jan. 5 2022, Published 7:22 a.m. ET
CBS's Good Sam is the network's newest medical drama, starring Chicago P.D. alum Sophia Bush as the titular Dr. Samantha Griffith. The show follows Dr. Sam as she steps up to lead her department after her boss and father, Dr. Rob Griffith, played by Jason Issacs, falls into a coma.
She takes over the role with success but when Dr. Griffith wakes up and wants to resume surgery, it’s up to Dr. Sam to oversee her father’s work while dealing with her daily load of hospital cases.
The show has already been getting a lot of buzz and fans want to know where exactly the new medical drama was filmed.
Where was 'Good Sam' filmed?
According to The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees’ list of current productions, Good Sam started filming on October 18, 2021 and is slated to be completed on March 22, 2022. The production’s address is listed as being in Oakville, Ontario, so it’s pretty likely that Good Sam is filming somewhere in Canada.
The user also accompanied the tweet with pictures from the production, one of which is a sign that clearly reads “Good Sam Crew Pay Park and Shuttle.” That would be proof enough for some people, but he also posted an image of the entrance sign to the fictional Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital being assembled before it was mounted to the building.
From the tweets, it appears that Good Sam is being filmed in Mississauga, which is a pretty popular filming location for TV shows. HBO’s Station Eleven, Freeform’s Shadowhunters, and BBC America’s Orphan Black are only some of many popular shows that have used the city as a backdrop.
Being on 'Good Sam' fulfills Sophia Bush’s childhood dream.
Ahead of the show’s premiere, Sophia spoke with reporters about taking on her new leading role. Since leaving Chicago P.D., fans have been clamoring for more of the actress but have only got to see her in guest spots on shows like This Is Us and Jane the Virgin.
Thanks to Good Sam, Sophia said that playing Dr. Sam fulfilled her own childhood dream of being a doctor. “As a young person, I said I wanted to be a doctor. And I was particularly fascinated with heart surgery,” she told reporters at CBS’s Winter TCA presentation, via Cinemablend.
“And then my high school drama teacher got in the way and helped put me up in my first play. You can imagine the shock when I told my parents I wasn't going to med school, I was going to go study theater… So, it really feels full circle,” she continued.
Sophia also joked that her parents were thrilled that she would finally be taking on her role as a doctor, even though it was a fictional one. “They're sort of like living out their moment,” she said.
Good Sam premieres on Jan. 5, 2022, at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.