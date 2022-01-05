Like the Character He Plays on 'Good Sam,' Jason Isaacs Is Also a Father

Once he awakens and intends to resume his normal duties as the head of cardiothoracic surgery, the two Dr. Griffiths must go head to head, navigating day-to-day hospital cases in addition to the power struggles of Dr. Griffith, the daughter, supervising her father.

Considering Jason Isaacs plays the role of Sam's dad so well, viewers of the medical drama are curious whether the actor has any children of his own. So, does Jason Isaacs have kids? If so, who are they? Keep reading while we learn more about the Good Sam star's family.