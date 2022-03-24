Did 'Good Sam' Get Canceled? Find Out If the Sophia Bush CBS Series Still Has a Pulse

There's no need to panic over Good Sam's future just yet. Contrary to fans' worries, the series has not been canceled by CBS and will continue to air the rest of its season.

The March 23 episode, "Keep Talking," has been heavily promoted by CBS because it features a reunion between Bush and her former One Tree Hill co-stars, Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton. Lenz plays Amy Taylor, who becomes Sam's newest patient at Lakeshore General Hospital, while Burton portrays Amy's sister Gretchen.