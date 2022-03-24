Did 'Good Sam' Get Canceled? Find Out If the Sophia Bush CBS Series Still Has a Pulse

Did 'Good Sam' Get Canceled? Find Out If the Sophia Bush CBS Series Still Has a PulseBy Brittany Frederick
Mar. 23 2022, Published 10:55 p.m. ET
The medical drama Good Sam has become a buzzworthy show for CBS. It stars Sophia Bush in her first leading role since Chicago P.D., as well as Harry Potter alum Jason Isaacs as her overbearing but well-intentioned father, who also happens to be her former boss. When the tables are turned, Sophia's Dr. Sam Griffith has to get used to being in charge.
Good Sam has given CBS another compelling medical drama after the network canceled Code Black several years ago. Unfortunately, like Code Black, it hasn't been an immediate ratings hit despite all the praise from fans. So what's the future of Good Sam? Has the show been canceled before the end of its first season?
Did 'Good Sam' get canceled?
There's no need to panic over Good Sam's future just yet. Contrary to fans' worries, the series has not been canceled by CBS and will continue to air the rest of its season.
The March 23 episode, "Keep Talking," has been heavily promoted by CBS because it features a reunion between Bush and her former One Tree Hill co-stars, Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton. Lenz plays Amy Taylor, who becomes Sam's newest patient at Lakeshore General Hospital, while Burton portrays Amy's sister Gretchen.
The episode is the first time that the three actresses have been on the same show since the end of One Tree Hill back in 2012. However, they've remained close friends since and even co-host the Drama Queens podcast for iHeartRadio. And if CBS is putting energy into getting people to watch Good Sam, that might be a good sign for the show's chances of renewal.
Has 'Good Sam' been renewed for Season 2?
While Good Sam hasn't been canceled, it also hasn't been renewed for a second season either. CBS typically waits to renew their series until further into the season, so the lack of news about the show's future isn't necessarily a bad thing.
New episodes are planned for March 30 and April 6, with March 30's "A Light in the Storm" bringing the hospital a massive influx of patients due to a natural disaster. While the show takes a short break after that, Season 1 is expected to run through May of 2022.
While it might not be the highest-rated TV drama, Good Sam has certainly done enough to attract plenty of attention, and fans have reason to hope that it sticks around for a second season.
Good Sam airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS. Curious viewers who haven't started watching yet can catch up with previous episodes on Paramount Plus.