Is Roxy Sternberg Leaving 'FBI: Most Wanted'?

The weight of Roxy's absence would only add to Jess's existing emotional upheaval, due to the fact that his daughter Tali (YaYa Gosselin) is now going to boarding school in Canada. Their working relationship is special and lends itself to how well they solve cases. It would certainly be interesting to see how the show handles Jess's life without Roxy.

FBI: Most Wanted airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.