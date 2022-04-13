The episode saw the suspect corner his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot. When Jess found her hiding between two cars, he tried to get her to safety.

Unfortunately, hospital parking lots don't provide much cover, so the suspect was able to emerge undetected and shoot Jess in the neck. While he was killed by Jess's team members Sheryll Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) and Ivan Ortiz (Miguel Gomez), Jess quickly bled out from his gunshot wound and died on the scene.