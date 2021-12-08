Tali LaCroix's Grandparents Continue to Be Absent From 'FBI: Most Wanted'

Season 3 of the CBS hit show FBI: Most Wanted is underway, but things are a bit different this time around. While the season is featuring a few changes to the cast that are leaving viewers with mixed opinions about the title's future, it continues on with new episodes following a delay in production from COVID-19.

One question viewers have had for much of the season is about Tali LaCroix's grandparents — what happened to them, and why have they been absent for so long?