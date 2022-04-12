While everyone is talking about Dylan McDermott joining the cast of FBI: Most Wanted, he's not the only new actor joining the cast of the first FBI spinoff. McDermott's first episode, "Covenant," airs on April 12, 2022, and it also introduces another new performer to the ensemble: Rebecca Brooksher, who plays the role of Claire Scott.

What makes Brooksher's casting even more interesting is that the actress has a history with the network. Anyone who's watched CBS over the last several years is likely to recognize her. Find out more about her connection to the Eye and the character she's playing on FBI: Most Wanted, as well as a little more about her life offscreen. (She has a whole other career when she's not acting!)